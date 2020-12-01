Couple married 47 years dies from coronavirus on same day

His wife, Patricia, who was 78, spent 35 years as an emergency room nurse at Foote Allegiance Hospital in her hometown of Jackson, Michigan, where she was affectionately known as Pat.

Family described her as the leader of the family because of her serious disposition.

“Overall, it was give-and-take. They picked their battles,” Sisk told WDIV. “Those of us that know them, know that mom went first and said, ‘LD, it’s time to go!” the family wrote in the obituary.

The McWaterses had a 1959 Corvette that they would take to car shows and they also enjoyed playing cards and parlor games with other families, family revealed.

They are survived by two daughters, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, NBC reported.

“It’s tough enough to lose one parent, but this was the worst,” Sisk told WDIV. “Our entire family is completely devastated.”