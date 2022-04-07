Ways to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19

For Georgians moving on from the pandemic to something closer to normal lives, is there a way to still accommodate those still at risk?
Those who are immunocompromised, their family members and circle of regular contacts must all maintain the standard pandemic precautions of masking, distancing and sometimes isolating.
Here are some tips to help them do that.
Don’t throw out your mask: Keep one with you. Georgians are rarely required to wear masks now, but should remain ready and willing to put one on if someone asks.
Test and mask like it’s 2020: Anyone with symptoms like a runny nose, cough or fever should stay home. And if exposed to someone with COVID-19, wear a mask for five to seven days in public, even if no symptoms are present. Unsure whether or how long to isolate? Try out the CDC’s new “Quarantine and Isolation Calculator.”
Try an air purifier: Portable HEPA air purifiers can clean coronavirus particles out of the air. While the machines don’t remove 100% of particles, they can remove enough to reduce the chance of infection.
Have a heart. If someone asks you to mask up, or to step back and distance, or bump elbows instead of a handshake, be gracious. You may not know their circumstances. Just because someone looks healthy doesn’t mean they’re not at high risk or living with someone who is.
Pay attention to rising case numbers: If COVID cases begin to rise again, local requirements to mask and distance will probably come back with them. You can see your county’s status for yourself here.
Be vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines don’t offer 100% protection against infection, but reduce the chances you will transmit the virus to someone who can’t afford to get it.
About the Author