Ways to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19

Try an air purifier: Portable HEPA air purifiers can clean coronavirus particles out of the air. While the machines don’t remove 100% of particles, they can remove enough to reduce the chance of infection.

Have a heart. If someone asks you to mask up, or to step back and distance, or bump elbows instead of a handshake, be gracious. You may not know their circumstances. Just because someone looks healthy doesn’t mean they’re not at high risk or living with someone who is.

Pay attention to rising case numbers: If COVID cases begin to rise again, local requirements to mask and distance will probably come back with them. You can see your county’s status for yourself here.

Be vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines don’t offer 100% protection against infection, but reduce the chances you will transmit the virus to someone who can’t afford to get it.