UnitedHealthcare and Wellstar settle on new contract for patient coverage

Wellstar and UnitedHealthcare last fall decided they could not agree on a new contract, and patients have been dealing with the fallout ever since. That meant patients who had UnitedHealthcare insurance had to pay out-of-network prices whenever they got care from Wellstar, as if they weren’t insured.

During the impasse, UnitedHealthcare said Wellstar wanted to charge too much. Wellstar said UnitedHealthcare was underpaying them. At the time the contract ended, an estimated 80,000 United members were affected.