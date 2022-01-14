Q&A: What are the latest Georgia COVID numbers telling us?

A: Statewide, the seven-day rolling average of new confirmed and probable infections on Thursday was 21,086, slightly below the all-time high set Tuesday. Georgia had been on a streak of new rolling average highs for two weeks before Tuesday, but in recent days the core metro Atlanta counties of Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett have reported declines.

While the latest numbers show the outbreak is decelerating, Thursday’s case number is still 23-times the state’s rolling average at the end of November. For now, infections remain elevated and test positivity very high, a sign the state is not capturing the full scope of the epidemic. Public health officials have said the official case numbers may be low because of a scarcity of tests and many at-home rapid test results are likely unaccounted for.