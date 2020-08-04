Roswell accepts $34K coronavirus grant

Breaking News

Roswell has agreed to accept a $34,459 federal grant to fund the Police Department's purchase of supplies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. (CDC/TNS)
Credit: TNS

16 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Roswell City Council has voted to accept a $34,459 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant to fund the Police Department’s purchase of supplies to prevent, prepare for and respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice approved the city’s application for the grant, according to a staff report to the council.

The total budget for coronavirus supplies is expected to be $34,786, and the city will cover the $327 balance from the police operating budget in the general fund, staff said.

