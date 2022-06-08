Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year examined Georgia hospitals’ compliance with the new federal rules, and gave each of the hospitals in the analysis a report card. Among all hospitals the AJC analyzed, Northside scored the lowest.

The federal citation and fines for Northside focused on the two areas of violation that the AJC reported on last year. The AJC found that Northside had simply not posted online a “machine-readable” list of prices — meaning the data can be read by a computer — as required by law. And the required consumer-friendly searchable list of certain services and their prices did not function at all when tested by AJC reporters.

Northside responded then that the information required by the federal government would not actually be useful to consumers because it lacked context. Prices paid by patients can change depending on variables like insurance contract negotiations.

The recent fine citation says Northside Hospital Atlanta didn’t have the searchable list for consumers posted in a prominent manner that clearly identified the location of the hospital concerned. For Northside Hospital Cherokee, CMS said, “Specifically, no consumer-friendly list of standard charges was found.”

As to the machine-readable file, CMS said this week that Northside’s didn’t include all required services, and the services weren’t included in one single file.