ajc logo
X

Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices

Photo courtesy of Northside Hospital

Combined ShapeCaption
Photo courtesy of Northside Hospital

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The federal government has fined Northside Hospital for violating patients’ rights to transparent health care price information, in what the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said was the first such fine nationwide.

Starting last year, hospitals across the country were required by the CMS to post the prices of certain services on their websites. The effort was intended as a tool to help patients shop and plan for the cost of medical care. The lists are required to be posted in specific formats, including a consumer-friendly searchable list of 300 medical services.

In issuing the penalties Tuesday, the CMS echoed some findings of an examination by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that found some of Northside’s health care price lists were not posted as required or could not be searched online.

Since the federal rule took effect, CMS has contacted hospitals across the country that didn’t adequately comply, notifying them of violations and allowing them time to make corrections before facing fines.

Only Northside has been fined so far, according to a CMS spokeswoman. Northside Hospital’s flagship facility in Sandy Springs, Northside Hospital Atlanta, was fined $883,180. Northside Hospital Cherokee was fined $214,320.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year examined Georgia hospitals’ compliance with the new federal rules, and gave each of the hospitals in the analysis a report card. Among all hospitals the AJC analyzed, Northside scored the lowest.

Combined ShapeCaption
This is the score the AJC gave Northside Hospital in 2021 in a review of compliance with a then-new federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule. Federal investigators who issued a fine this year focused on the same problem areas found by the AJC.

This is the score the AJC gave Northside Hospital in 2021 in a review of compliance with a then-new federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule. Federal investigators who issued a fine this year focused on the same problem areas found by the AJC.

Combined ShapeCaption
This is the score the AJC gave Northside Hospital in 2021 in a review of compliance with a then-new federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule. Federal investigators who issued a fine this year focused on the same problem areas found by the AJC.

The federal citation and fines for Northside focused on the two areas of violation that the AJC reported on last year. The AJC found that Northside had simply not posted online a “machine-readable” list of prices — meaning the data can be read by a computer — as required by law. And the required consumer-friendly searchable list of certain services and their prices did not function at all when tested by AJC reporters.

Northside responded then that the information required by the federal government would not actually be useful to consumers because it lacked context. Prices paid by patients can change depending on variables like insurance contract negotiations.

The recent fine citation says Northside Hospital Atlanta didn’t have the searchable list for consumers posted in a prominent manner that clearly identified the location of the hospital concerned. For Northside Hospital Cherokee, CMS said, “Specifically, no consumer-friendly list of standard charges was found.”

As to the machine-readable file, CMS said this week that Northside’s didn’t include all required services, and the services weren’t included in one single file.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks
College Park city manager fired after four months on job6h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
4h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
7h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
7h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
3h ago
The Latest
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
How has COVID-19 affected the youngest Georgians?
Atlanta’s COVID-19 risk increases following Memorial Day weekend
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top