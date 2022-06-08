Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices

The federal government has fined Northside Hospital for violating patients’ rights to transparent health care price information, in what the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said was the first such fine nationwide.
Starting last year, hospitals across the country were required by the CMS to post the prices of certain services on their websites. The effort was intended as a tool to help patients shop and plan for the cost of medical care. The lists are required to be posted in specific formats, including a consumer-friendly searchable list of 300 medical services.
In issuing the penalties Tuesday, the CMS echoed some findings of an examination by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that found some of Northside’s health care price lists were not posted as required or could not be searched online.
Since the federal rule took effect, CMS has contacted hospitals across the country that didn’t adequately comply, notifying them of violations and allowing them time to make corrections before facing fines.
Only Northside has been fined so far, according to a CMS spokeswoman. Northside Hospital’s flagship facility in Sandy Springs, Northside Hospital Atlanta, was fined $883,180. Northside Hospital Cherokee was fined $214,320.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year examined Georgia hospitals’ compliance with the new federal rules, and gave each of the hospitals in the analysis a report card. Among all hospitals the AJC analyzed, Northside scored the lowest.
The federal citation and fines for Northside focused on the two areas of violation that the AJC reported on last year. The AJC found that Northside had simply not posted online a “machine-readable” list of prices — meaning the data can be read by a computer — as required by law. And the required consumer-friendly searchable list of certain services and their prices did not function at all when tested by AJC reporters.
Northside responded then that the information required by the federal government would not actually be useful to consumers because it lacked context. Prices paid by patients can change depending on variables like insurance contract negotiations.
The recent fine citation says Northside Hospital Atlanta didn’t have the searchable list for consumers posted in a prominent manner that clearly identified the location of the hospital concerned. For Northside Hospital Cherokee, CMS said, “Specifically, no consumer-friendly list of standard charges was found.”
As to the machine-readable file, CMS said this week that Northside’s didn’t include all required services, and the services weren’t included in one single file.
