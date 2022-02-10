New study shows how COVID-19 can cause stillbirths

“The surprise in this study - and it was a surprise - was that the average placenta in this study was over 75% destroyed,” said Dr. David Schwartz, lead author of the study. “It’s astonishing.”

The authors wrote that that average level of damage “far exceeds the degree of placental...destruction that is typically seen with other” placenta-related viruses. “At these high levels of placental damage, the placenta cannot function at the level necessary to provide sufficient oxygen and nutrients to the fetus to sustain life.”

Schwartz and his 43 co-authors deliberately sought out placentas that were infected with COVID. They ended up finding COVID-19 infected placentas from 64 stillbirths and four deceased newborns, for a total of 68. Where they had medical records from an autopsy of the child, they didn’t find evidence of other causes of death besides the damage to the placenta. “To the best of our knowledge,” the authors wrote, all the mothers were unvaccinated.

Stillbirths are rare, including to women with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 response team in November reported that women who contracted COVID-19 when they were pregnant suffered stillbirths at more than double the rate of women who did not have COVID-19. Women without COVID-19 had a stillbirth rate of 0.6%. Women with COVID had a stillbirth rate of 1.3%. The study looked at 1.2 million pregnancies in the first 18 months of the pandemic. The rate was highest during the delta surge.

One insight out of the new paper is that the damage to placentas might happen quickly after infection. So if a pregnant woman catches COVID, it might be warranted to monitor the fetus very closely for two weeks afterward.