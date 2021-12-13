National initiative and Atlanta faith leaders hold vaccination and testing events

The holidays are around the corner and the health and faith communities are joining hands to fight COVID-19.
Choose Healthy Life, launched earlier this year, is a national project to increase vaccination rates and overcome vaccine hesitancy in the Black community. It has joined with faith communities in more than 13 states, including Georgia, to offer testing and vaccinations .
Statewide, 48.8 percent of African Americans received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Dec. 9, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, which is updated daily except on weekends. However, some Blacks may also be included in the “other” category.
Vaccines are covered by insurance. Pre-registration is encouraged, but residents can register when they arrive on site.
Here is a listing of a few upcoming testing and vaccination sites:
Thursday: Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. S.W. will offer free COVID testing; Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, will offer vaccines for ages 12 and above.
Sunday: Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, will offer vaccines for ages 12 and above.
Dec. 30: Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, will offer vaccines for ages 12 and above.
Dates and locations are updated regularly. The vaccinations events will be held during the next few months.
