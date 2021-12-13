National initiative and Atlanta faith leaders hold vaccination and testing events

Choose Healthy Life, launched earlier this year, is a national project to increase vaccination rates and overcome vaccine hesitancy in the Black community. It has joined with faith communities in more than 13 states, including Georgia, to offer testing and vaccinations .

Statewide, 48.8 percent of African Americans received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Dec. 9, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, which is updated daily except on weekends. However, some Blacks may also be included in the “other” category.