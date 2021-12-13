ajc logo
X

National initiative and Atlanta faith leaders hold vaccination and testing events

09/21/2021 — Forest Park, Georgia — Collection swabs are displayed during a Clayton County Public Schools COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive at G.P. Babb Middle School in Forest Park Tuesday, September 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Caption
09/21/2021 — Forest Park, Georgia — Collection swabs are displayed during a Clayton County Public Schools COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive at G.P. Babb Middle School in Forest Park Tuesday, September 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

The holidays are around the corner and the health and faith communities are joining hands to fight COVID-19.

Choose Healthy Life, launched earlier this year, is a national project to increase vaccination rates and overcome vaccine hesitancy in the Black community. It has joined with faith communities in more than 13 states, including Georgia, to offer testing and vaccinations .

ExploreDelta variant puts many Atlanta area religious leaders in a quandary

Statewide, 48.8 percent of African Americans received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Dec. 9, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, which is updated daily except on weekends. However, some Blacks may also be included in the “other” category.

Vaccines are covered by insurance. Pre-registration is encouraged, but residents can register when they arrive on site.

Here is a listing of a few upcoming testing and vaccination sites:

Thursday: Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. S.W. will offer free COVID testing; Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, will offer vaccines for ages 12 and above.

Sunday: Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, will offer vaccines for ages 12 and above.

Dec. 30: Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Rd, will offer vaccines for ages 12 and above.

Dates and locations are updated regularly. The vaccinations events will be held during the next few months.

About the Author

ajc.com

Shelia Poole
Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
19h ago
Rapid testing, a key to controlling pandemic, faces gaps
Atlanta-area landscaper ordered to pay back wages to migrant laborers
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top