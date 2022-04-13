Judge issues reprieve for patients in Anthem/Northside dispute

If Anthem were allowed to break the contract with Northside, Anthem policyholders who went to Northside hospitals or doctors would no longer have their services there insured as in-network. They would have to pay much higher out-of-pocket costs.

The ruling by Judge Rachelle Carnesale of Fulton County Superior Court isn’t final, but has no end date for the insurance coverage. It allows the dispute between Anthem and Northside to continue, with the patients staying insured in the mean time.