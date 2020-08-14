Holly Springs offers COVID-19 small business relief grants

Holly Springs is accepting applications for grants of up to $5,000 to offset the impact on small businesses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Holly Springs Small Business Relief Grant program is intended to help firms with up to 50 employees cover operational and overhead expenses, according to a city web site. The city plans to dedicate to the program up to $200,000 of its total allocation of $808,353 under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grants are for expenses incurred from March 1 to July 31. To be eligible, a business must be located within the city limits of Holly Springs, current on all taxes, and in operation for at least one year prior to March 13, among other requirements.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., Aug. 26. For information on applying and required documentation, contact Erin Honea at ehonea@hollyspringsga.us, 770-345-5536 or https://bit.ly/3ag8exO