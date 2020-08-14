Holly Springs offers COVID-19 small business relief grants

The Holly Springs Small Business Relief Grant program is intended to help firms with up to 50 employees cover operational and overhead expenses, according to a city web site. The city plans to dedicate to the program up to $200,000 of its total allocation of $808,353 under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grants are for expenses incurred from March 1 to July 31. To be eligible, a business must be located within the city limits of Holly Springs, current on all taxes, and in operation for at least one year prior to March 13, among other requirements.