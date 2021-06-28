Get a COVID-19 vaccine, get $25 in cash rewards

About 53.5% of Georgia adults have had at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The Biden Administration had hoped to have 70% of adults get at least one vaccine shot as of July 4. As of Friday, however, only 17 states and the District of Columbia had met or exceeded the goal, while three other states are likely to top 70% this week. Nationwide, about 66% of all adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot.

Among adolescents, the vaccination rate is markedly lower. In Georgia, only about 50% of all those ages 12 and up have had at least one shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.