Get a COVID-19 vaccine, get $25 in cash rewards

Georgians who have delayed getting COVID-19 shots have a new incentive to get protected, if they act fast.
Immediately after being vaccinated, Walgreens customers will receive a $25 reward to their Walgreens account, or a $25 gift card if they aren’t members. The offer is good through July 3.
Walk-in appointments are widely available, the company said, and many of Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours Friday to provide more flexibility for walk-ins. Customers can also schedule vaccination appointments online or by phone at 1-800-925-4733.
About 53.5% of Georgia adults have had at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The Biden Administration had hoped to have 70% of adults get at least one vaccine shot as of July 4. As of Friday, however, only 17 states and the District of Columbia had met or exceeded the goal, while three other states are likely to top 70% this week. Nationwide, about 66% of all adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot.
Among adolescents, the vaccination rate is markedly lower. In Georgia, only about 50% of all those ages 12 and up have had at least one shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for ages 12-16. Walgreens advises those seeking vaccines for minors to check on the availability of the Pfizer vaccine when scheduling appointments.