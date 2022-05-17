Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate for young kids lags behind rest of U.S.

Georgia’s vaccination rates rank among the lowest among states. Georgia ranks 45th in the U.S.

Omicron subvariants are beginning to gain traction and increase infections in Georgia. According to the most recent data from the state Department of Public Health, the seven-day moving average for confirmed infections was 839 cases on May 3, which is about double the infection rate from three weeks prior. Data after May 3 is preliminary, but it appears the uptick will continue, building to a predicted summer surge in the South that is typically seen as hotter weather drives more people indoors.

Studies have shown the boosters, recommended for five months after the initial vaccines are finished, can boost immunity in children 5-11.

Metro Atlanta’s largest school districts are all planning to provide in-person instruction for the fall semester. Some districts, like Clayton County, are offering virtual learning options for the families of students who request it.