Georgia public health department backs laws on filming, vaping, more

However, visual images at public health facilities have also played a role in exposing problems, for example depicting long waits for COVID-19 vaccinations and tests. The DPH spokeswoman, Nancy Nydam, said such a law would not affect journalists’ work because “for the most part they work with (DPH officials) on video requests” and are better versed in legal privacy rights.

Vaping

Since Georgia’s law against smoking in restaurants and other venues went into effect before e-cigarettes, DPH wants the Legislature to clarify that it means to prohibit smoke not just from cigarettes but from vaping, too. Vaping is usually different from cigarettes, containing no tobacco tar but much higher levels of nicotine.

Lead poisoning

Georgia law currently is out of line with national standards when it comes to allowable blood lead levels in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if a child’s blood has 3.5 or more micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood, that warrants a public health intervention. Georgia law says intervention is warranted only at 10 or more micrograms, and DPH wants Georgia law to be in line with the CDC guidance. In a study committee, DPH reported that low levels of lead in children can cause declines in IQ, hyperactivity and social withdrawal.

EMS worker fingerprints

When DPH takes the fingerprints of new people licensed to work in Emergency Medical Services, under legislation DPH is asking for (Senate Bill 404), a national program called “Rap Back” would allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to keep those fingerprints and monitor them over time for public safety alerts.