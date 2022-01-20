Georgia hospitals plead for public to help lower COVID-19 spread

“Wall-to-wall stretchers”

Coronavirus infections remain near all-time highs recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health earlier this month. Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Grady Health System said the state’s largest hospital is at 110% capacity, in large part because of COVID-19 patients.

”It’s wall-to-wall stretchers,” Jansen said of Grady’s emergency department. “We have no capacity left in the hospital.”

”One of the myths we keep hearing is that it isn’t that serious,” Jansen said. “Perhaps it isn’t for some folks who are lucky. But COVID-19 is having a tremendous impact on underlying disease. For those patients who have other diseases such as heart failure, diabetes, sickle cell anemia or are immunocompromised, if they get infected, they get incredibly sick.”

As its emergency room has filled, Grady has been forced to divert ambulances to other hospitals many times over the past several weeks, Jansen said.

”That has a huge impact on the rest of the city,” he said. “Grady is the trauma center for Atlanta.”

Jansen said Grady is at a high plateau for COVID cases but he wouldn’t say his hospital has peaked.

”It might be improving in the next week or so and we’re hopeful for that,” he said. “But we have to be ready because isn’t going to go away. COVID-19 is not going to disappear after this wave. There will be other variants after this wave.”

What hospitals need from you

Vaccination is critical to avoid the most severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. That is still true, even with the omicron variant, because omicron is infecting so many people.

The doctors said all eligible Georgians should get vaccinated and get the booster shot as soon as they are eligible. The overwhelming majority of people hospitalized or dying from COVID are the unvaccinated, they said.

The vaccinated who get hospitalized tend to be ones who haven’t been boosted or who have severe underlying conditions.

”Even though the vaccines are challenged (by the omicron variant), they remain a success,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan, executive director of the Piedmont Healthcare COVID-19 task force. “These vaccines have still by and large have kept us out of the hospital and out of the morgue.”

Breakthrough infections are on the rise, but like hospitalizations, the overwhelming majority of new infections also are from unvaccinated individuals. DPH reports 279,034 breakthrough infections in the past year as of Tuesday. Of those, 6,704, or about 2.4%, were hospitalized and 1,416, or 0.5%, died. This includes people who were hospitalized for any reason and may have happened to test positive for COVID-19.

Masks and limiting close interactions during the wave remain important. Georgians – even those vaccinated and boosted – should continue to wear a mask outside the home and avoid large gatherings to limit their exposure, the doctors said.

If you feel cold and flu symptoms, assume you have COVID-19 and isolate. You should get a test, either a rapid at-home test or PCR laboratory test. Go to the Georgia Department of Public Health website to find a test provider or contact your primary care provider: https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

Do not seek a test from a hospital emergency department. Only go there if you need emergency care.

A negative rapid test does not guarantee you do not have the virus, and if you take a PCR test, continue to isolate as you await the results. Pending results, follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Dangerous Misconceptions

The hospital leaders also knocked down what they said is a mistaken notion that all cases of the omicron variant are “mild,” or that children need no protection from it. And perhaps worst of all, that it might even be worth deliberately contracting.

Dr. Morgan of Piedmont has heard the suggestion of contracting omicron as a “strategy” from numerous patients, she said.

“This is a terrible idea,” she said. Due to the strain of the ongoing wave of cases, Piedmont is having to “triage” or ration care. Someone who deliberately infects themselves might not get care when they seek it out, Dr. Morgan said.

There is also the matter of “long COVID,” symptoms that appear in many COVID-19 patients after the original infection has passed. It can occur even after mild or asymptomatic infections.

“Long-haul syndrome continues to be very prevalent,” Morgan said. “And not only is it prevalent, we still have no treatment for it. We have no way to identify who will move on to these long-haul symptoms and we have no way of preventing it.”

Dr. Andi Shane, division chief for pediatric infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University, added that children are at great risk from the virus, and do need the protection of vaccines, masks and distancing. They are much less likely to die from COVID-19, but they can contract debilitating conditions from it, such as MIS-C.

Currently, children as young as 5 qualify to receive a vaccine. Vaccines for younger children are still being studied, but are expected to be approved this year.

“Omicron has really disproportionately affected children, more than the alpha or the delta surge,” Shane said. “We are really facing a tremendous challenge in taking care of children.”

Staff writer Helena Oliviero contributed to this report.