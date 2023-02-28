X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia agency proposes rule to curb surprise hospital closures

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

In the wake of Atlanta Medical Center’s abrupt closure last year, the state of Georgia is proposing to demand more advance notice from hospital leaders any time they decide to close down a hospital or hospital services.

Wellstar Health System shut down two hospitals last year that each served predominantly needy populations: AMC South in East Point and AMC in downtown Atlanta. Each time, Wellstar gave less than 60 days’ notice before shutting down the emergency rooms. The new rule would require at least 180 days’ notice, up from the current 30.

Several elected leaders said they were shocked at Wellstar’s announcement last year that it would close AMC. The Metro Atlanta Chamber business group’s president, Katie Kirkpatrick, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I’ll be very clear, we were not given a heads up.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens supports the new rule, his spokesman said.

“When a hospital closes or substantially changes operations, it has an enormous impact on the community and surrounding region,” said the spokesman, Michael Smith. “The Mayor is encouraged by this first step to bring greater accountability to hospital operators.”

Within the overall closure announcements, Wellstar also was slow to come forward with details such as dates that individual services within the hospital would close. In some cases Wellstar has not announced details to the public at all.

When Wellstar shut down AMC-South’s hospital services in East Point, it announced that it would shift the hospital’s work to being a clinic, which Wellstar said was what the patients there really needed anyway. However, Wellstar did not announce that it would soon reduce that clinic’s hours to days only.

In addition, Wellstar intends to shut down the East Point clinic altogether, but Wellstar didn’t announce that either. The expected closure was revealed independently in reporting by the AJC.

Wellstar will shift instead to supporting a separate clinic next door. That support of Wellstar’s is expected to eventually cease.

The new Department of Community Health rule would require 180 days’ advance written notice for closures, or for other changes including mergers or a “material change regarding the hospital’s delivery of services to the public.”

The state Board of Community Health will vote on the proposed changes on March 9.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s politics team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

You won’t believe what financial demands are included in Buckhead cityhood bills18h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bill could remove Black Democrats on South Georgia election board
16h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Georgia bills would prevent disclosure of records involving public employees
13h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Georgia bills would prevent disclosure of records involving public employees
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Smith revamps Falcons’ coaching staff
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on pediatric rural health
State officials call for nurses to surrender licenses in diploma scam
CDC reorganization centers equity, data collection as priorities
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
16h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top