Georgia agency proposes rule to curb surprise hospital closures

Within the overall closure announcements, Wellstar also was slow to come forward with details such as dates that individual services within the hospital would close. In some cases Wellstar has not announced details to the public at all.

When Wellstar shut down AMC-South’s hospital services in East Point, it announced that it would shift the hospital’s work to being a clinic, which Wellstar said was what the patients there really needed anyway. However, Wellstar did not announce that it would soon reduce that clinic’s hours to days only.

In addition, Wellstar intends to shut down the East Point clinic altogether, but Wellstar didn’t announce that either. The expected closure was revealed independently in reporting by the AJC.

Wellstar will shift instead to supporting a separate clinic next door. That support of Wellstar’s is expected to eventually cease.

The new Department of Community Health rule would require 180 days’ advance written notice for closures, or for other changes including mergers or a “material change regarding the hospital’s delivery of services to the public.”

The state Board of Community Health will vote on the proposed changes on March 9.