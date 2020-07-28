Florida breaks single-day death total | NC reports record-high hospitalizations

In Florida, the number of patients treated in hospitals statewide for the coronavirus was steady during the last 24 hours at just over 9,000, down from about 9,500 a week ago.

@GovRonDeSantis says he was last tested for COVID19 on Friday at the White House.



Asked about on going @FLDEO problems, Governor says he’s satisfied with progress and near $12B payouts. @MyNews13 @bn9 pic.twitter.com/GWm2xDP6vX — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 28, 2020

Florida’s new death toll was announced the same day as the Miami Marlins temporarily postponing their 2020 season because of the coronavirus.

The team announced Tuesday, after 15 players and staff members have tested COVID-19 positive, that it wants to monitor players’ health and safety.

The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.

Nine players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive earlier, stranding the team in Philadelphia and prompting the postponement of four MLB games.

The Marlins’ outbreak raised anew questions about MLB’s attempts to conduct a season outside of a bubble environment, which the NFL also has opted not to create for its season.

The coronavirus outbreak could endanger the MLB season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work,” Fauci said. “It’s very unfortunate what happened with the Miami (Marlins).”