Emergency warming centers open in metro Atlanta Dec 23 and beyond

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

There will be transportation to those two from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, and when they are deactivated there will be return transportation to the Gateway Center.

DEKALB COUNTY

These Dekalb County centers are scheduled to remain open until 7 a.m. Dec. 27:

·Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033

Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079

Anyone staying in the Dekalb warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

FULTON COUNTY

Closure time not provided: Fire Station 51, 6615 Rico Rd., Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Open until Tuesday: Etris-Darnell Senior Center, 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City, GA 30291. No one admitted after 10:00 p.m.

CLAYTON COUNTY

Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274. Scheduled to stay open until Monday, Dec. 26 at noon.

GWINNETT COUNTY

These Gwinnett County warming stations are only open overnight, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford, GA 30518. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross, GA 30071. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039

COBB COUNTY

MUST Ministries Hope House, 1297 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, 30066. To enter overnight, people must arrive at the shelter by 8:00 p.m. Operating until Monday, Dec. 26.

GEORGIA

Click this link and scroll down to see a list of warming shelters located at Georgia State Parks: https://gastateparks.org/Alerts