Emergency warming centers open in metro Atlanta Dec 23 and beyond

Warming centers are open for people who need them in metro Atlanta. Below is a list of locations. Addresses of others will be added as we get them.
As the arctic blast swept into metro Atlanta with brutal winds Friday the danger to the region’s homeless this weekend became clear. They can die if they sleep outside.
Temperatures already in the teens Friday afternoon are expected to fall to 10 degrees Fahrenheit overnight. That means 22 degrees below freezing. On Saturday the highest temperature is expected to be 28 degrees. On Sunday temps will barely rise above freezing, with a low of 18 degrees, according to weather.com.
CITY OF ATLANTA
These city of Atlanta centers are scheduled to remain open until Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. If the forecast changes those details may also change.
- Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
There will be transportation to those two from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, and when they are deactivated there will be return transportation to the Gateway Center.
DEKALB COUNTY
These Dekalb County centers are scheduled to remain open until 7 a.m. Dec. 27:
- ·Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033
- Tobie Grant, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
Anyone staying in the Dekalb warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
FULTON COUNTY
- Closure time not provided: Fire Station 51, 6615 Rico Rd., Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268
- Open until Tuesday: Etris-Darnell Senior Center, 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City, GA 30291. No one admitted after 10:00 p.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Rd., Riverdale, GA 30274. Scheduled to stay open until Monday, Dec. 26 at noon.
GWINNETT COUNTY
These Gwinnett County warming stations are only open overnight, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.
- Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford, GA 30518. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
- Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
- Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross, GA 30071. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
- Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039
COBB COUNTY
- MUST Ministries Hope House, 1297 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, 30066. To enter overnight, people must arrive at the shelter by 8:00 p.m. Operating until Monday, Dec. 26.
GEORGIA
Click this link and scroll down to see a list of warming shelters located at Georgia State Parks: https://gastateparks.org/Alerts
