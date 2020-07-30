Cumming cancels ‘Taste’ food festival

The cancellation is “due to continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a posting to Cumming’s Facebook page. “Hopefully, The Taste will be able to return in spring of 2021.”

The Taste usually is held in the spring but was rescheduled this year from April 11 to Aug. 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak. It offers live music, children’s activities and food samplings from more than 25 restaurants. Information: https://bit.ly/3hTQ4EN