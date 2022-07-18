Court settlement: Georgia Medicaid must fund gender-reaffirming care

Patients who don’t get gender-reaffirming care may have gender dysphoria, a condition of distress at the non-alignment of their physical sex with their perceived gender. Gender dysphoria contributes to the unusually high rate of suicide among trans people, with 40% having attempted suicide, according to studies.

“We know that gender-affirming care is medically necessary care,” Eric Paulk, deputy director of Georgia Equality, said in a press statement.

“Denying necessary health care because an individual is transgender is discriminatory and unconstitutional,” echoed Nneka Ewulonu, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, which worked on the case.

Combined Shape Caption The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Georgia Department of Community Health and its commissioner on behalf of Shon Thomas, left, and Gwendolyn Cheney, right, two transgender women from the greater Atlanta area. The settlement agreement signed in April 2022 removes Georgia Medicaid's ban on funding gender-reaffirming care. Credit: Courtesy of the ACLU Credit: Courtesy of the ACLU Combined Shape Caption The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Georgia Department of Community Health and its commissioner on behalf of Shon Thomas, left, and Gwendolyn Cheney, right, two transgender women from the greater Atlanta area. The settlement agreement signed in April 2022 removes Georgia Medicaid's ban on funding gender-reaffirming care. Credit: Courtesy of the ACLU Credit: Courtesy of the ACLU

“This settlement will give low-income transgender Georgians on Medicaid — who are disproportionately likely to be Black — access to gender-affirming care for the first time in over 20 years,” Ewulonu said. “We are thrilled for our clients and the transgender community in Georgia.”

The Department of Community Health said it had no comment on the settlement.