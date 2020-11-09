Chief justice extends COVID-19 judicial emergency

Georgia’s statewide judicial emergency is being extended another month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an order signed Monday by Chief Justice Harold Melton.
The order, which expires Dec. 9, is largely unchanged from an order signed by Melton a month ago. That order lifted the suspension of jury trials, leaving it up to local jurisdictions to allow the resumption of trials provided strict safety precautions are followed.
“Throughout this process, I have been impressed by, and am grateful for, how diligently judges across this state have worked to keep the wheels of justice going while protecting the public health of all involved,” Chief Justice Melton said. “But this virus has not finished with us yet.”
The order specifies what health precautions should be taken for all in-person judicial proceedings, as well as guaranteeing the public’s access to open courtrooms and a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him or her. The order also gives chief judges the discretion to declare more restrictive safety measures, if local conditions require them.
As in previous orders, Melton encouraged courts to use technology such as teleconferencing for remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative.
“I encourage judges to use their discretion wisely when it comes to resuming jury trials and other in-person proceedings," Melton said. "We all must take the steps necessary to protect the health and safety of every individual who comes into our courthouses.”