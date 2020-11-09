Chief justice extends COVID-19 judicial emergency

The order, which expires Dec. 9, is largely unchanged from an order signed by Melton a month ago. That order lifted the suspension of jury trials, leaving it up to local jurisdictions to allow the resumption of trials provided strict safety precautions are followed.

“Throughout this process, I have been impressed by, and am grateful for, how diligently judges across this state have worked to keep the wheels of justice going while protecting the public health of all involved,” Chief Justice Melton said. “But this virus has not finished with us yet.”