Cherokee County distributing face masks

Face masks can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the lobbies of the Tax Commissioner’s Canton office, 2780 Marietta Highway; the Tax Commissioner’s Woodstock office, 155 Towne Lake Parkway; and the Marshal’s Office Substation in the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

“Supplies are limited to one pack per household and include five masks per pack,” the county said in a Facebook posting. “Citizens are encouraged to wash masks before use. Don’t forget to wash your hands frequently and social distance. Remember, we are all in this together!”