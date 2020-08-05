Cherokee County accepts $9.2M in COVID-19 funds

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has ratified an agreement with the state to accept $9.2 million in federal funds to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The county will receive monies out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Noting that an initial allocation of about $2.7 million must be spent by Sept. 1, County Manager Jerry Cooper told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting that the county intends to use more than $1.6 million to reimburse itself the costs of COVID-19 hazardous duty pay previously authorized for first responders and other county employees.
Cooper said other proposals to be presented at the Aug. 18 County Board meeting include an upgrade in teleworking capabilities to accommodate county employees working from home; and allocating up to $4.5 million to the Cherokee Office of Economic Development for small business grants “to assist those devastated by the pandemic in the hopes this will help businesses in need.”
Information: https://bit.ly/30qTcC4