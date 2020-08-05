Cherokee County accepts $9.2M in COVID-19 funds

The county will receive monies out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Noting that an initial allocation of about $2.7 million must be spent by Sept. 1, County Manager Jerry Cooper told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting that the county intends to use more than $1.6 million to reimburse itself the costs of COVID-19 hazardous duty pay previously authorized for first responders and other county employees.