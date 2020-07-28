Cherokee County accepts $323K in coronavirus aid

The county Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment to account for $134,153 in federal money, allocated by the state out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Provider Relief Fund, to cover COVID-19 related expenses; and a $15,975 Trauma Grant Award from the Georgia Trauma Commission to purchase trauma equipment, staff said in a report to commissioners.

Separately, commissioners accepted $173,369 in CARES Act funds, allocated by the Atlanta Regional Commission to Cherokee County Senior Services. The amount includes $106,753 for food, including home-delivered and congregate meals; and $66,616 for support services, such as homemaker assistance and coronavirus-related supplies and personal protective equipment, staff said.