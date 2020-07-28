X

Cherokee County accepts $323K in coronavirus aid

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has accepted more than $323,000 in outside public funding, including money for trauma equipment and senior citizen meals, to help it deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (CDC/TNS)
Credit: TNS

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County has accepted more than $323,000 to assist its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for expenses ranging from trauma gear purchases to senior citizen meals.

The county Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment to account for $134,153 in federal money, allocated by the state out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Provider Relief Fund, to cover COVID-19 related expenses; and a $15,975 Trauma Grant Award from the Georgia Trauma Commission to purchase trauma equipment, staff said in a report to commissioners.

Separately, commissioners accepted $173,369 in CARES Act funds, allocated by the Atlanta Regional Commission to Cherokee County Senior Services. The amount includes $106,753 for food, including home-delivered and congregate meals; and $66,616 for support services, such as homemaker assistance and coronavirus-related supplies and personal protective equipment, staff said.

