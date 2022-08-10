Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site

Kemp’s proposal had been approved by the outgoing administration of former President Trump. Under the Affordable Care Act, states may obtain a “waiver” from the federal government to tailor some ACA provisions in ways that would better fit the state. But the Biden administration argued that the pandemic raised questions about whether the Georgia waiver would actually decrease the number of people enrolled rather than increase it as it was supposed to do.

Georgians can already shop for ACA plans from independent brokers, but most choose the federal website instead, where they can compare different companies’ plans in one place. About 700,000 Georgians are on ACA plans, most purchased via healthcare.gov.

Kemp aides argued that Georgians would find it easier to shop for insurance from private companies, because they are more motivated to be consumer-friendly. Private-sector brokers would be more motivated to make the experience easy, Kemp’s office argues.

Patient advocates argue that private sector brokers have a record of prioritizing their own profit, and selling plans that may not best meet customers’ needs.

