11/14/2018 -- Atlanta, Georgia -- Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams speaks during a press conference at the Capitol Building in Atlanta, Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Sen. Williams said she spent more than 4 hours in the Fulton County Jail after being arrested during a protest in the Capitol rotunda Wednesday afternoon. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer