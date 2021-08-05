Amazon delays return to office to 2022 due to COVID-19

5 Things You Need to Know About the, Delta Variant.At the beginning ofthe summer, people were feeling optimisticabout the state of theCOVID-19 pandemic. .Unfortunately, a newworrisome strain ofCOVID-19 has emerged:the Delta variant. .Here are fivethings you needto know about theDelta variant. .1. The Delta variant isextremely contagious.In an internal memo obtained by the 'New York Times,'the CDC called the variant as contagious as chickenpox. .Even “breakthrough cases” seem to carry a largeamount of virus in their noses and throats. This meansvaccinated people are able to spread Delta. .2. Unvaccinated individuals are most at risk when it comes to the Delta variant. .This includes immunocompromised people who areunable to get the vaccine and children under 12 years old,for whom a vaccine has yet to be approved. .3. Delta could lead to the formation ofdrastic “hotspots” around the country. .This means that if a poorly-vaccinated area issurrounded by regions with high vaccination rates, COVID-19 could become trapped within its borders. .This could lead to local health care systems becoming overwhelmed, which would result in more deaths.4. We have much moreto learn about the Delta variant.This includes what symptoms it causes and whether itmakes people more severely sick than the original strain. .A recent survey in the U.K.found that traditional COVID-19symptoms, such as a cough andloss of smell, are not as commonwith the Delta variant. .5. Being fully vaccinated isthe best protection you canpossibly have against Delta. .Pfizer has found its vaccine to be 88 percenteffective against symptomatic disease and 96 percenteffective against hospitalization from Delta. .Moderna reports that its vaccine is effectiveagainst Delta with only a “modest reduction inneutralizing titers” observed in its studies.