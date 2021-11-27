A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

A rise in case numbers can be the first sign of rising transmission in a community. Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag case counts by several days, as it takes time for people to become infected with the virus and then become sick enough to need medical care.

The number of Georgians hospitalized for COVID-19 remains relatively low and dropped to 838 Wednesday, down from more than 6,000 in early September.

Caption Lines for security screening stretched through the domestic terminal atrium and down hallways at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Emory-developed drug seeks OK

An antiviral pill invented by Emory researchers could soon become the first drug of its kind in the U.S. to treat COVID-19, a potentially major step in efforts to fight the pandemic.

On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to consider an emergency use authorization request for the experimental drug known as molnupiravir, which was developed by Emory’s Drug Innovation Ventures and licensed to Merck pharmaceutical company through its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics last year.

Merck said the pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus in a clinical trial when it was given within five days of when symptoms began.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug before making a decision.