A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

We are in better shape during the second Thanksgiving holiday of the pandemic now that vaccines, boosters and rapid tests are widely available.
But as temperatures drop and family and friends huddle indoors, the number of new infections is up again.
Here’s a look at major developments related to COVID-19 and a look ahead.
Numbers increasing again
In Georgia, after months of progress, the number of COVID-19 infections has been rising again over the past couple of weeks. For the past seven days, the average of newly confirmed and suspected cases was 1,145 according to state data published Wednesday. That’s up 18% over the past two weeks.
And while the number of cases remains relatively low in Georgia, especially when compared to other parts of the country, the uptick is a worrying sign heading into the busy holiday season.
A rise in case numbers can be the first sign of rising transmission in a community. Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag case counts by several days, as it takes time for people to become infected with the virus and then become sick enough to need medical care.
The number of Georgians hospitalized for COVID-19 remains relatively low and dropped to 838 Wednesday, down from more than 6,000 in early September.
Emory-developed drug seeks OK
An antiviral pill invented by Emory researchers could soon become the first drug of its kind in the U.S. to treat COVID-19, a potentially major step in efforts to fight the pandemic.
On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to consider an emergency use authorization request for the experimental drug known as molnupiravir, which was developed by Emory’s Drug Innovation Ventures and licensed to Merck pharmaceutical company through its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics last year.
Merck said the pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus in a clinical trial when it was given within five days of when symptoms began.
The FDA will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug before making a decision.
