Marietta resident known for her smile, resilience dies of COVID-19

“She was my travel buddy and she wanted to keep traveling as long as she could,” Scherma, of Alpharetta, recalls of her late friend. “Not only travel, but we would go to all the theaters, plays, productions, concerts.”

Marcia Sasser and her best friend, Joanne Scherma. Sasser died on Aug. 3 after contracting COVID-19. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Courtesy of Joanne Scherma Credit: Courtesy of Joanne Scherma

The two spoke daily on the phone, and in July when Sasser said her lunch seemed to have no taste, Scherma encouraged her to get tested for COVID. Scherma had had the virus herself in the spring and recognized the symptoms in her friend.

But after testing positive, Sasser’s case seemed to be mild. Loss of taste and a headache were at first her only symptoms. But when things got worse, Scherma took Sasser to Northside, where she was admitted and later died.

In a post on Facebook on Aug. 3, Sasser’s sister, Gail Gold Jensen, wrote, “My big sister, Marcia Gold Sasser, peacefully passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19. She was an amazing fighter throughout all her medical challenges. No one is immune from this horrible virus. Please wear masks!”

Despite Sasser’s drive and determination, she also faced her fair share of hardships. Her husband of nearly 50 years, James, died in 2017. And for decades, Sasser dealt with rheumatoid arthritis, which limited her mobility.

Still, she was a devout regular at SilverSneakers classes in Marietta. And where Sasser went, friends were made.

The group who worked out together with their trainer, Tona Barnes, became more like family. Together, they dressed up for holidays and birthdays, got together for potlucks and sometimes went for lunch after class — always with Sasser front and center.

“She just did everything she could possibly do with what she had,” Barnes said. “She was always a bright light even in the dullest moments.”

Marcia Sasser, third from the right in the front row, was a regular attendee at SilverSneakers classes in Marietta. The group became more like family, she previously told the AJC. Here, they celebrate their trainer's 50th birthday with T-Shirts and balloons. In early August, Sasser died due to COVID-19. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

When Sasser saw videos online of senior exercise groups that she didn’t think looked very lively, she decided to prove that people her age could have fun while exercising. She posted a video of their group on YouTube, which to date, has nearly 900,000 views.

Barnes said that was Sasser’s real gift: spreading joy by bringing people together. That’s what she did throughout the entirety of her life. And by posting videos of her community here in Georgia online, her impact has been global.

“Her talent was pulling people together and getting us all connected,” Barnes said. “She was definitely a big part of the glue that holds us all together.”

In addition to her love for travel and fitness, Sasser was an avid reader, a loyal friend and a dog lover — even appearing on Cesar Millan’s “The Dog Whisperer” television show in 2006. Her beloved schnauzer, Bee Bee, is now in the care of her sister.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will hold off on celebrating Sasser’s life until a later date, but have asked for donations in her honor to go to Our Pal’s Place pet adoption in Marietta or the Arthritis Foundation.