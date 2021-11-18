Cops: Woman charged after threatening Coweta elementary school

Later that afternoon, a school clerk told police she received a call from Arnold, who was upset her children were not on the bus. After being notified that her children were waiting at the school, Arnold said that if “she has to find a ride to Atkinson she is going to break all the windows on the bus and murder everyone in the school,” the report said.

Since there were still staff members and students at the school at the time, the campus was put on lockdown.

Sometime after the phone call with the clerk, Coweta County deputies were called to the 200 block of Beverly Park Court in Newnan regarding threats toward a school bus, the report said. Arnold was standing in front of the bus holding a broomstick, deputies said.

Though responding deputies said her threats were “unfounded,” a Newnan police lieutenant contacted them via radio and asked them to bring Arnold to the Newnan County Jail due to the terroristic threats charge against her.