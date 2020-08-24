Cops: Teen killed after suspected DUI driver crashes into tree in Cherokee

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a crash on I-75 North near the Priest Road overpass, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators believe a 19-year-old man from Acworth lost control of his pickup truck, struck a guardrail and then hit a tree.

A passenger in his vehicle, Savanna Joyce Martin of Cartersville, was ejected and died at the scene, the release said. The sheriff’s office did not say whether she was wearing a seat belt.