Cops searching for 2 Georgia children believed to be with ‘dangerous’ robbery suspect

The department said 3-month-old Sage Dowell and her sister, 3-year-old Violet, are with their mother, Jenna Gromoll. The three are also in the company of 51-year-old Curtis Powell, who has active warrants for armed robbery, the department said Friday on its Facebook page.

Gromoll and the children were last seen in Griffin, but could be in the metro Atlanta area, authorities said.