Cops searching for 2 Georgia children believed to be with ‘dangerous’ robbery suspect

Griffin police are asking the public for help locating two children believed to be with an “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect.
The department said 3-month-old Sage Dowell and her sister, 3-year-old Violet, are with their mother, Jenna Gromoll. The three are also in the company of 51-year-old Curtis Powell, who has active warrants for armed robbery, the department said Friday on its Facebook page.
Gromoll and the children were last seen in Griffin, but could be in the metro Atlanta area, authorities said.
Anyone who knows the children’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Spears at 770-229-6450, ext. 559 or email jspears@cityofgriffin.com.
“The safety and well-being of the children is our No. 1 priority,” the department said. “Please help if you know where the children are located.”
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.