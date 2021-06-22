Cops: Newnan man in custody after shooting son, barricading himself in home

A Newnan man shot his adult son five times Monday evening before barricading himself inside his home, prompting an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.
The incident began about 7:10 p.m. when Newnan officers responded to a shooting in the Stonebridge subdivision, department spokeswoman Ashley Copeland said. Officers arrived at the home along Stonebridge Crossing and found 27-year-old Isaiah Malik Smith with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers determined the man’s father, 48-year-old Steve Richard Smith, shot his son repeatedly during a fight at their home, Copeland said. The 27-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remained Tuesday morning.
Following the shooting, the elder Smith barricaded himself inside the house, triggering a SWAT standoff that lasted nearly five hours, authorities said. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to assist Newnan police and negotiate with the barricaded father.
The standoff came to an end about 11:45 p.m. when Smith was taken into custody, authorities said. Police said the man’s leg was injured, but it wasn’t immediately clear if any officers or deputies fired shots during the arrest. The GBI was called to assist in the investigation, Newnan police said.
Steve Smith was taken to an Atlanta hospital and faces an aggravated assault charge, authorities said. No additional details have been released.
