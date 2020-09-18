Cops: Mom accidentally shoots daughter in face while breaking up fight

Officers were called to the house on Pinehurst Drive about 9 a.m. and arrived to find 25-year-old Christy White with a gunshot wound to the face, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. She’d been shot by her mother, 66-year-old Kathie White, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed Christy White and her boyfriend, 58-year-old Michael Hill, got into an an argument that turned physical.