Cops: Mom accidentally shoots daughter in face while breaking up fight

A woman faces a reckless conduct charge after accidentally shooting her daughter Thursday while trying to break up a fight at a southwest Atlanta home, according to police.
Officers were called to the house on Pinehurst Drive about 9 a.m. and arrived to find 25-year-old Christy White with a gunshot wound to the face, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. She’d been shot by her mother, 66-year-old Kathie White, according to police.
A preliminary investigation revealed Christy White and her boyfriend, 58-year-old Michael Hill, got into an an argument that turned physical.
“At some point during the dispute, the victim’s mother became involved and brandished a firearm in an attempt to de-escalate the confrontation,” Avery said Friday. “The mother discharged one shot but struck her daughter in the face unintentionally.”
Christy White was conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital, according to police. She is expected to survive her injuries. However, she was cited on a criminal trespass charge after police said she damaged Hill’s car. Hill faces one count of simple battery, police said. All of the charges, including the reckless conduct charge against the mother, are misdemeanors.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.