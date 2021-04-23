Cops: Man thrown from car, killed after fight with ex’s new boyfriend

According to police, things escalated after Whiple got into a fight with his ex and her new boyfriend. During the altercation, Whiple reportedly blocked the man’s car and jumped onto the hood as he drove away. Investigators said Whiple was thrown from the car and killed.

The new boyfriend returned to the scene and spoke with investigators. While he has not been charged, Avery said Friday the deadly incident remains under investigation. No additional details were released.