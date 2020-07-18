Cops: Man struck by train, killed after domestic dispute in NW Atlanta

A man was struck by a freight train and killed Saturday morning following a fight at a home in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the domestic dispute in the 2900 block of Delmar Lane about 4:10 a.m., Atlanta police said in a statement. About that time, another call came in about a man who was struck by a CSX train nearby.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the man’s body near the railroad tracks, Atlanta police spokesman Marla Jean Rooker said.
Officers spoke with three people involved in the fight at the home. They told investigators a verbal dispute turned physical, but ended just before the man was struck by the train and killed, according to police.
The man’s name has not been released, and no additional details were provided.
CSX is investigating the fatal crash, Rooker said. AJC.com has reached out to the company for more information.
