Cops: Man stole drugs, medical supplies from Piedmont Henry Hospital

A man was arrested in Griffin on Thursday after investigators discovered he had a stash of stolen narcotics and medical supplies from Piedmont Henry Hospital, authorities said.
Griffin police found the drugs and supplies inside 20-year-old Dakota Weaver’s car during a traffic stop in the area of North 6th Street and Central Avenue around 10:50 a.m., spokeswoman Investigator Laurie Littlejohn said in an emailed statement.
Authorities traced the products back to the Stockbridge hospital, and when officials there were notified, they contacted Henry County police, Littlejohn said.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant to inspect Weaver’s residence, where they said they found additional medical supplies and narcotics.
Authorities are not sure how Weaver obtained the items or when the thefts occurred, Littlejohn said.
Weaver has been booked into the Spalding County jail on a $5,500 bond, online jail records show. He is facing charges of possessing, manufacturing or distributing controlled substances, as well as obedience to traffic control devices.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.