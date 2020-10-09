Cops: Man stole drugs, medical supplies from Piedmont Henry Hospital

Griffin police found the drugs and supplies inside 20-year-old Dakota Weaver’s car during a traffic stop in the area of North 6th Street and Central Avenue around 10:50 a.m., spokeswoman Investigator Laurie Littlejohn said in an emailed statement.

Authorities traced the products back to the Stockbridge hospital, and when officials there were notified, they contacted Henry County police, Littlejohn said.