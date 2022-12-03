Cops: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police

A man was fatally shot as he ran toward an officer with a knife in hand Saturday morning at a Gwinnett County shopping center, police said.
A security guard working at the Tree Trail Village at 1250 Tech Drive called 911 after a man approached her while she sat in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot, according to authorities. The security personnel told dispatch the man was holding a knife and asked her if she was armed.
Officers arrived at the location at about 1 a.m. and began to give verbal commands to the armed man, police said, but the man “refused demands to drop his knife” and then ran toward one of the officers.
Both officers shot at the man, who police said was hit in the torso. Authorities began rendering first aid until an ambulance arrived and the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.
The GBI was requested to investigate the incident but has not released any information. Police said they are unsure about the motive for the man’s actions.
