ajc logo
X

Cops: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot as he ran toward an officer with a knife in hand Saturday morning at a Gwinnett County shopping center, police said.

A security guard working at the Tree Trail Village at 1250 Tech Drive called 911 after a man approached her while she sat in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot, according to authorities. The security personnel told dispatch the man was holding a knife and asked her if she was armed.

Officers arrived at the location at about 1 a.m. and began to give verbal commands to the armed man, police said, but the man “refused demands to drop his knife” and then ran toward one of the officers.

Both officers shot at the man, who police said was hit in the torso. Authorities began rendering first aid until an ambulance arrived and the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

The GBI was requested to investigate the incident but has not released any information. Police said they are unsure about the motive for the man’s actions.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

Warnock ally tees up anti-Walker attack ad for SEC title game1h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
17h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
2h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Cobb judge extends return deadline for absentee ballots after lawsuit
16h ago
Police working to identify skeletal remains found in Stone Mountain woods
16h ago
Back on My Feet inspires with running, confidence to change lives
Featured

Credit: Colin E Braley

How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
Updates: US vs. Netherlands in today’s World Cup Games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top