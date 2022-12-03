Cops: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police

A security guard working at the Tree Trail Village at 1250 Tech Drive called 911 after a man approached her while she sat in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot, according to authorities. The security personnel told dispatch the man was holding a knife and asked her if she was armed.

Officers arrived at the location at about 1 a.m. and began to give verbal commands to the armed man, police said, but the man “refused demands to drop his knife” and then ran toward one of the officers.