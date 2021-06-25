Cops: Man kidnapped, forced to withdraw thousands after Atlanta wreck

There, he forced the victim to withdraw $2,700, authorities said.

After that, the man was told to drive to a third ATM on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta, but was unable to withdraw any cash, he told police. The bizarre kidnapping and robbery ended in northwest Atlanta after the suspect was driven to a neighborhood in the 2000 block of Arlington Circle and fled the scene, authorities said.

Police have not released a description of the robbery suspect, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he was captured on any of the banks’ surveillance cameras.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.