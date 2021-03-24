X

Cops: Man fires shots outside Atlanta bar after being told to leave

Investigators said after a security guard escorted him out of the bar, the man pulled out a gun and shot at the building.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police in Atlanta are trying to locate a man they say shot at a southeast Atlanta bar early Wednesday after a security guard escorted him out.

One bystander was grazed by a bullet during the incident, which happened at the Ghost Bar on Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Officers were sent to the bar about 2:10 a.m., the statement said. When they arrived, the security guard said he escorted the man out of the bar due to “disruptive behavior.”

After the pair got outside, the suspect went to a nearby car, pulled out a gun and started shooting. He then ran away.

No other injuries were reported. The suspect has not been found.

It’s the latest in a string of recent shootings at bars in Atlanta.

On March 6, a parking lot attendant was shot multiple times outside of Bulldogs, a popular gay bar on Peachtree Street in Midtown. The parking attendant had noticed several men breaking into a car, and when he confronted them, they fired at him, according to police.

On Jan. 3, three people were injured during a shooting at the Blue Restaurant and Lounge on Pharr Road. Days later on Jan. 7, a man was killed in a shooting at the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on Luckie Street.

Atlanta police have previously said they augmented security near bars and nightclubs due to the increase in shootings.

