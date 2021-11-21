Cops: Man dead after fight escalates to gunfire in NW Atlanta

A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Atlanta police responded to a physical fight in the 2600 block of Hood Avenue around 3:45 p.m. One man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The preliminary investigation revealed that that the physical fight escalated to gunfire and the man was injured at some point, police said.
The shooting happened near Berean Christian Academy and Lincoln Cemetary.
Atlanta police did not release the victim’s name. No details about a suspect were provided.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
