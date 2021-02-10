Cops: Man charged with murder in home invasion after brother fatally shot himself

Police in Sandy Springs say a suspect fatally shot himself while trying to pistol-whip a victim during a home invasion in December. Now, his accomplice is charged with murder in the incident that led to his death.
Sandy Springs police and U.S. marshals on Wednesday arrested 20-year-old Ishmael Levi Khan in connection with the fatal home invasion, authorities said. Khan’s brother, 22-year-old Najahan Khan, was killed during the attack.
The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Roswell Road on Dec. 14, according to Sandy Springs police spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega.
When police arrived at the location, they saw a man who had been “severely beaten” running through the parking lot, Ortega said. The man told officers that two suspects had forced their way into his apartment by beating him with a gun.
The victim said he had been targeted after agreeing to meet with a person he met on a dating app, according to police. Investigators said the suspects continued using their guns to beat the victim and, at some point, one of the weapons went off.
Najahan Khan was struck by the gunshot, “resulting in his immediate death,” Ortega said. Investigators said Ishmael Khan ran away from the scene and remained at large until his arrest.
In Georgia, a suspect can be charged with murder if they are accused of committing a crime that resulted in a death, even if they are not the person who pulled the trigger.
Khan was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains. In addition to felony murder, he is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.