Cops: Man charged with murder in home invasion after brother fatally shot himself

Najahan Khan was struck by the gunshot, “resulting in his immediate death,” Ortega said. Investigators said Ishmael Khan ran away from the scene and remained at large until his arrest.

In Georgia, a suspect can be charged with murder if they are accused of committing a crime that resulted in a death, even if they are not the person who pulled the trigger.

Khan was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains. In addition to felony murder, he is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.