Cops: Man arrested after shooting at loss prevention officer outside Perimeter Mall

A suspected shoplifter has been arrested after police said he shot at a loss prevention officer outside of Perimeter Mall on Monday afternoon.
The man was taken into custody about a half-hour after the incident, which happened around 12:45 p.m. outside of the Macy’s store, Dunwoody police said. The loss prevention officer said the man was suspected of shoplifting from the Sunglass Hut store inside the mall, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The loss prevention officer followed the man out of the store, but the suspect started shooting and ran away, police said. No one was injured during the incident, Parsons said.
The man was located in a business park along Perimeter Center West, Parsons said. The suspect’s name has not been released, but charges are pending.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.