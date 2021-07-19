Cops: Man arrested after shooting at loss prevention officer outside Perimeter Mall

The man was taken into custody about a half-hour after the incident, which happened around 12:45 p.m. outside of the Macy’s store, Dunwoody police said. The loss prevention officer said the man was suspected of shoplifting from the Sunglass Hut store inside the mall, police spokesman Sgt. Robert Parsons told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The loss prevention officer followed the man out of the store, but the suspect started shooting and ran away, police said. No one was injured during the incident, Parsons said.