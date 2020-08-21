X

Cops: Gwinnett man arrested after shooting wife in face in front of kids

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About a month after being accused of shooting his wife in the face, a Gwinnett County man is behind bars.

Carlos Morales-Prince, who has been a fugitive since July 28, was booked into the county’s jail Friday, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Morales-Prince, who lives at a home off Corinth Drive in Stone Mountain, is accused of shooting his wife in front of their young children, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. No other information on the incident was provided, including the woman’s condition.

The 39-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple battery and two counts of third-degree child cruelty, records show. He was being held without bond Friday.

Two days before the shooting, Morales-Prince was arrested in Gwinnett on counts of reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show. After that arrest, he was released on a $7,550 bond.

No information was available late Friday on Morales-Prince’s prior conviction.

AJC.com has reached out to Gwinnett police and the Gwinnett sheriff’s office for more information on this case.

