Cops: Gwinnett man arrested after shooting wife in face in front of kids

Two days before the shooting, Morales-Prince was arrested in Gwinnett on counts of reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show. After that arrest, he was released on a $7,550 bond.

No information was available late Friday on Morales-Prince’s prior conviction.

AJC.com has reached out to Gwinnett police and the Gwinnett sheriff’s office for more information on this case.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: