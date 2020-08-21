Cops: Gwinnett man arrested after shooting wife in face in front of kids

About a month after being accused of shooting his wife in the face, a Gwinnett County man is behind bars.
Carlos Morales-Prince, who has been a fugitive since July 28, was booked into the county’s jail Friday, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Morales-Prince, who lives at a home off Corinth Drive in Stone Mountain, is accused of shooting his wife in front of their young children, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. No other information on the incident was provided, including the woman’s condition.
The 39-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple battery and two counts of third-degree child cruelty, records show. He was being held without bond Friday.
Two days before the shooting, Morales-Prince was arrested in Gwinnett on counts of reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show. After that arrest, he was released on a $7,550 bond.
No information was available late Friday on Morales-Prince’s prior conviction.
AJC.com has reached out to Gwinnett police and the Gwinnett sheriff’s office for more information on this case.
