Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
Cops: Guard at Atlanta club grazed by bullet after busting car burglar

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Second shooting nearby within an hour injures man

A security guard was grazed by a bullet Thursday evening after catching a man breaking into vehicles near an Atlanta strip club, police said.

While working at Allure, a club and lounge along Cheshire Bridge Road, officials said the guard noticed the break-ins happening in an adjacent parking lot. The guard confronted the suspect at about 11:45 p.m. and that’s when shots were fired, according to police.

The suspect shot at the victim while fleeing the scene, a police spokesperson said, leaving the guard with a graze wound. The spokesperson said the guard refused medical treatment at the scene.

Less than a mile down Cheshire Bridge Road from Allure and about 30 minutes later, Atlanta police responded to Avana apartments on a person shot call. The victim in that shooting, who had taken himself to a hospital, later told police that an “unknown suspect” fired at him while he and his girlfriend walked to the complex to purchase marijuana.

No details have been released on the suspects in either shootings.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

