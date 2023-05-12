Cops: Guard at Atlanta club grazed by bullet after busting car burglar

While working at Allure, a club and lounge along Cheshire Bridge Road, officials said the guard noticed the break-ins happening in an adjacent parking lot. The guard confronted the suspect at about 11:45 p.m. and that’s when shots were fired, according to police.

The suspect shot at the victim while fleeing the scene, a police spokesperson said, leaving the guard with a graze wound. The spokesperson said the guard refused medical treatment at the scene.