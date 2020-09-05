Cops: Georgia man burned money, stuffed it in toilet during restaurant burglary

A Gainesville man was arrested after he burned money and stuffed it in a restaurant’s toilet and sink during a July burglary, authorities said.
Timothy Hulsey, 27, was arrested Aug. 27 in connection with the odd break-in at Collegiate Grill, Gainesville police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said. Hulsey is accused of breaking into the Main Street restaurant during the overnight hours of July 11.
Holbrook said items were broken, and money was set on fire inside the building. The amount of burnt currency and Hulsey’s alleged motive were not disclosed. AJC.com has requested the incident report tied to the case.
According to Holbrook, Hulsey had a connection to Collegiate Grill, but authorities are unsure of the specific connection. Hulsey faces counts of burglary and theft. As of Friday night, he remained in the Hall County Jail on a $7,000 bond, records show.
The investigation is ongoing.
