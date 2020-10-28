Cops: ‘Estranged’ family member accused of punching woman, threatening to kill her

Deputies said 52-year-old Christopher Rose injured the woman after entering her house in the 5000 block of Mountain Laurel Walk around 1:30 a.m. Rose, an estranged family member, threatened to kill her and himself before trying to restrain her, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth.

Booth said the woman grabbed the gun, and while they both struggled for it, it went off. No one was injured from the gunfire, but Rose frequently punched the woman. She managed to escape to a neighbor’s house and called police from there, according to a news release. The woman, whose name wasn’t released, suffered minor injuries.