Cops: Driver shoots man who forced him to stop, pulled him from vehicle

Police say a man fired on another driver after he was pulled out of his car and attacked Thursday night in northwest Atlanta.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Brady Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The victim said he was driving in the area and was forced to stop by a man in another car, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.
The suspect then pulled the victim out of his car, leading to a “physical struggle” between the two, Avery said in a news release. At some point during the fight, the victim shot the suspect, who then fled the scene, Avery said.
It was not immediately clear if the two men knew each other.
The suspect was eventually located at Grady Memorial Hospital. After being treated, he was arrested and charged with kidnapping and simple battery and booked into the Fulton County Jail. Police declined to release his name.
