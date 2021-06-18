Cops: Driver shoots man who forced him to stop, pulled him from vehicle

Officers were called to the 900 block of Brady Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The victim said he was driving in the area and was forced to stop by a man in another car, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

The suspect then pulled the victim out of his car, leading to a “physical struggle” between the two, Avery said in a news release. At some point during the fight, the victim shot the suspect, who then fled the scene, Avery said.