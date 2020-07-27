Cops: DeKalb woman used diaper bag to try to sneak 2 guns, pot into Disney’s Epcot

Three days after Walt Disney World reopened from its COVID-19 shutdown, a Georgia woman is accused of stirring up trouble in one of its theme parks.
Yunique Smith, 27, of Stone Mountain, was arrested July 18 after authorities found two handguns and a small amount of marijuana hidden inside her infant’s diaper bag, according to multiple news reports.
An incident report that was obtained by the Orlando Sentinel said a 9 mm handgun was “in plain view” as they were moving through an Epcot security line. An off-duty Orange County, Fla., deputy spotted the gun, leading to on-duty deputies being called to the scene.
Credit: Joe Burbank / Orlando Sentinel
When deputies went through the bag, they found less than 20 grams of marijuana, the newspaper reported. A second firearm, a .45-caliber handgun, was found at the bottom of the bag.
Smith, who was accompanied by a man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son, was arrested, according to the Sentinel. Disney’s park rules prohibit weapons on the company’s property.
Smith’s name did not show up under Orange County’s online jail records, but the New York Post was able to obtain her mug shot and information about her custody.
She did not have a concealed carry permit and faces misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cannabis, the Post reported.
She was released from jail July 20.
Credit: Ryon Horne, Tyson Horne, Hyosub Shin, Alyssa Pointer and Curtis Compton / AJC