Cops: Cobb driver arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

The crash happened about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Kimberly Drive, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured, Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said Thursday.

According to police, 49-year-old Steven Neal was riding south on a red Yamaha when a silver Ram 1500 pickup crossed the center turn lane and collided with him. The driver of the truck did not stop at the scene, police said, and continued north on Powder Springs Road for more than a mile before being stopped by Cobb deputies near Brownstone Drive.