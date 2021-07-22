ajc logo
Cops: Cobb driver arrested after hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

The driver of the pickup crossed the center turn lane and collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction, police said.
The driver of the pickup crossed the center turn lane and collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A Marietta man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Wednesday after colliding with a motorcyclist and leaving the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Kimberly Drive, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured, Cobb County police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said Thursday.

According to police, 49-year-old Steven Neal was riding south on a red Yamaha when a silver Ram 1500 pickup crossed the center turn lane and collided with him. The driver of the truck did not stop at the scene, police said, and continued north on Powder Springs Road for more than a mile before being stopped by Cobb deputies near Brownstone Drive.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Stanley White Jr., was arrested on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane, hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle, police said. Neal was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he remained Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

