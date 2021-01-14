Cops: Clayton murder suspect texted intentions to victim’s mom

A Forest Park woman arrested Wednesday in a domestic shooting death allegedly texted the victim’s mother her plans to kill her son, authorities said.
Lakerria Williams, 25, drove the victim to Atlanta Medical Center after the shooting and told hospital staff she pulled the trigger, according the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators decided to charge the woman with murder after seeing surveillance footage of the shooting and learning of the alleged text messages.
The victim’s name has not been released.
On Tuesday, Clayton County police responded to a vague call for help from a woman at a Forest Park apartment complex, later identified as Williams, who left the scene before officers arrived.
Police were called again when the shooting victim showed up at the hospital later Tuesday. Williams was gone by the time the man died and detectives responded to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives were able to connect the shooting to the 911 call through video surveillance footage.
“In the video, the victim is seen putting clothing into his vehicle and when he walks back towards his apartment, Williams pulls a gun from her coat pocket and shoots him,” the sheriff’s office said in the advisory.
The agency said detectives spoke to the victim’s mother and discovered that Williams “sent her text messages stating that she was going to kill her son.” Clayton County police have not confirmed any details about the homicide or Williams’ arrest.
She reportedly called the Clayton County sheriff’s fugitive unit to arrange her surrender at a Waffle House on Old National Highway.
Williams was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Her bond will be considered at a first appearance before a judge scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
