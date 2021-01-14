Cops: Clayton murder suspect texted intentions to victim’s mom

Detectives were able to connect the shooting to the 911 call through video surveillance footage.

“In the video, the victim is seen putting clothing into his vehicle and when he walks back towards his apartment, Williams pulls a gun from her coat pocket and shoots him,” the sheriff’s office said in the advisory.

The agency said detectives spoke to the victim’s mother and discovered that Williams “sent her text messages stating that she was going to kill her son.” Clayton County police have not confirmed any details about the homicide or Williams’ arrest.

She reportedly called the Clayton County sheriff’s fugitive unit to arrange her surrender at a Waffle House on Old National Highway.

Williams was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Her bond will be considered at a first appearance before a judge scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

